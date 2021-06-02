It’s back: Organizers prepare for annual Rib Fest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Get excited meat lovers! The 7th Annual Rib Fest is just around the corner, without any restrictions.

Last year’s event was drive-thru only due to the pandemic, but the 2021 event will feature live music and a rib cook-off once more.

However, for those unable to attend Rib Fest but want to help out, Camp High Hopes organizers are bringing back Rib Fest Roadside so Siouxlanders can purchase a box of meat.

Sarah Morgan with Camp High Hopes said there’s a lot of anticipation for Rib Fest 2021.

“I think people are really excited to be out in the community again, out enjoying people’s company. But also back doing events, doing things, and so we are very excited because this is one of the first big summer events. It is every year, but it’s also one of the biggest summer events and first ones of the year, this year, which makes it even more exciting.” said Morgan.

Rib Fest will take place at Hard Rock’s Battery Park starting at noon on June 19.