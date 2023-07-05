YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — In June, it was announced that the Yankton Mall would be transforming into something new. Yankton native Matt Evans has purchased the mall renaming it Event Central.

Event Central owner Matt Evans and his family

Evans told KCAU 9 that he was moved to buy the property because he saw that it was dwindling, businesses were leaving, restaurants in Yankton were closing, and the loss of the theater in 2020.

In a Facebook post, Event Central said that they’re looking to home business currently inside the mall, as well as expand and introduce new stores as well.

Evans said that he sees a lot of potential in the property and wants to give locals the opportunity to open up a business with affordable rent, whether their business is brand new, opening a second location, or looking for a bigger space.

Event Central will be offering low introductory rates to help businesses interested in renting a spot inside the mall.

Businesses and organizations that will be at Event Central include Dunham’s, River City Gymnastics, Phinney’s Pub & Casino, River City Music Studios, The Carperneter’s Shop, Restore Church, Fur Kidz Spa and Grooming, Savannah Rose Photography, and Adventure Escape Rooms.

The theater is being planned for the mall is called Cinema Magic. Evans said that the movie theater is currently their number one priority.

A popular local eatery will also be coming to Event Central. They announced on June 25 that JoDean’s would be returning to Yankton after shutting its doors at the end of May. Evans said that they didn’t just buy the name, but they also bought the restaurants recipes and many of the antiques that were on display at the original location.

Another project that Evans wants to tackle in the future is fixing up the mall’s parking lot. He said that the parking lot is about 21 acres so it’ll take a lot of time and money to complete, but he is aware that the community wants it done.

Evans said that he currently has no deadlines for when these projects will be completed as he doesn’t want to make any promises that fall through.

While they currently have no fundraising plans, Evans expressed interest in hopefully generating additional revenue through hosting concerts and other events, living up to the Event Central name.

Evans said that more than anything this project is for Yankton, it’s all for the community, and he hopes to provide services that Yankton needs. He also thanks the community for their support since the announcement of his project.