Italian chain restaurant coming to Sioux City

A popular Italian chain restaurant is coming to Sioux City. Fazoli’s is set to open by 2021.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A popular Italian chain restaurant is coming to Sioux City.

Fazoli’s is set to open by 2021 and will be located at 3327 Singing Hills Blvd, where the former Pizza Hut building was, across from 4 Brothers and Walmart. Fazoli’s is considered an Italian/American fast-casual restaurant chain with a menu loaded with traditional Italian favorites.

The General Manager, Krissie Schroeder, was the former Regional Manager for Siouxland DQ.

“Fazoli’s pasta and sauces, breadsticks and salads are freshly prepared throughout the day. Our food isn’t ‘fast food.’ It’s fast, fresh, Italian!” said Schroeder.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Fazoli’s to Sioux City. From fettuccine alfredo to baked ziti and all the breadsticks, we promise you won’t leave hungry!” says Jarrod DeGeorgia, Director of Operations.

Fazoli’s is planning to open early 2021 once remodeling is completed.

Latest Stories