It's not too late to sign up for Colorpalooza 2019 5K run/walk

The 5K fun run/walk will start at the Riverview Outdoor Center in South Sioux.

Posted: May 27, 2019 06:21 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 06:21 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you're looking for a family-friendly activity that gets everyone outside and moving, look no further. The Colorpalooza 2019 is coming up Saturday, June 1. The 5K fun run/walk will start at the Riverview Outdoor Center in South Sioux City. 

After the run, there will be free activities for the family, like bounce houses, face-painting, and a petting zoo. 

Jennifer Ankerstjerne, with Dakota County Health Department, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share how you can get involved. 

