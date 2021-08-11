‘It looked like a college’: Sioux Center opens new $42M high school

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The halls of a brand new high school in Sioux Center sit mostly empty for now but as the finishing touches are being made, staff prepare for students to come back to a completely different learning atmosphere filled with bright opportunities for the future.

Many people are amazed when walking through the doors of the new school, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

“It is exactly what our kids need. It is transforming what education looks like today,” Reynolds said.

Some even remark that it looks less like a high school and more like a modern college hall.

“It looked like a college. It looked like the Innovation Center at Iowa State, the new Innovation Center that they just put in place. I mean, it mirrored some of the same things that I saw there,” Reynolds said.

Sioux Center Community Schools Superintendent Gary McEldowney said designers gathered ideas for the facility after touring schools in the Kansas City metro and Dakota Valley High School three years ago. A year later, they broke ground on the nearly 40 acre campus and now all that’s left are the finishing touches on a $42 million dollar build.

With more than 70 percent of the construction done by local contractors and businesses and a 77 percent approval rating for the city bonds to build, McEldowney said he’s most proud of the community’s commitment to education.

“We’re very blessed to live in the Sioux Center community, it’s outstanding. The City of Sioux Center has played a huge part in our ability to accomplish this goal. I think this is something very special for our community as a whole,” said McEldowney.

The facility can only grow from here as there’s room for adding even more classrooms on the north side as well as plans already in the works to add a performance arts building.