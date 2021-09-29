‘It just touches my heart’: Siouxlander with ALS honored by fellow co-workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland business is going above and beyond to honor one of its employees.



Mike Jordan has been with Missouri Valley Steel since 1977. But recently, he was diagnosed with ALS. So, his fellow workers and company officials decided to do something special for him.

“I kind of figured I was coming somewhere, my wife wouldn’t tell me. But I know this route because I drove it for 43 years, so after the first couple of turns, I told her to cross the tracks early so we’re not late,” said honoree Mike Jordan.

Mike Jordan was diagnosed with ALS in August 2019. His fellow workers decided that this year, they would get together and partake in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

“So about a month ago, Mike’s wife Sandy was promoting the walk this Saturday, and I saw it on Facebook and she did the ice bucket challenge. I saw that and I was sitting here actually on Monday and decided that hey, it would be a nice idea that we challenge our employees to do this and raise a little money,” said Chad Vortherms, the Missouri Valley Steel General Manager.

For every employee that took part in this ice cold event, $20 would be donated to the ALS Association to help find a cure.

However, the fundraising didn’t stop there.

“We’re going to donate $1,500 to ALS Association for this event right here, and we have about, there might be 60 employees taking part in this today. But our Owen Foundation on Saturday is actually going to donate another $2,000 for it,” said Vortherms.

“This raises an unbelievable amount of awareness for ALS, and you know, after spending so many years with all these guys, it’s just so wonderful to see them do something like this special to me,” said Jordan.

And to make the day even more memorable, the company renamed the private street adjacent to their building “Mike Jordan Way”.

“I don’t know if I can put it into words. I’m shocked, I’m honored, and you know, it’s just, it just touches my heart. You know, it’s hard to talk about. Even though you have a work family and you’re not there, they don’t forget you. And it’s an important part of your life,” Jordan said.