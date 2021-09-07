ISU Research Farm celebrates 75 years of helping Siouxland

CASTANA, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa State University Western Research Farm celebrates its 75th Anniversary later this month and has made its impact helping Siouxland agriculture.

The Iowa State University Western Research Farm started in 1946 with the objective of studying water and soil conservation. They will celebrate their 75th anniversary on Sept. 15 with a free lunch and a field session.

Farm superintendent Chris Beedle has been with the farm for seven years and said it’s rewarding to help Siouxland farmers.

“We collect the data and then that gets analyzed and gets put in the hands of our extension specialists and then they actually go out and talk to producers about the stuff we’re doing at the research farm,” Beedle said. “It’s unbiased information and then that information is used and put into actual practice on the farms across Iowa.”

Even though the farm has pursued other projects such as livestock and pesticide management, Beedle said their goals are the same as when they started nearly 75 years ago.

“As far as the research that we’re doing, always in the back of our mind is doing it sustainably, conserving water and soil as we have to here in the Loess hills,” Beedle said. “Technology has driven us to change the way we’ve done things with farming, so that kind of guides our research.”

Beedle said he’s excited to share the farm’s research with the public on September 15.