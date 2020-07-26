ISU Extension to offer free drought webinar series

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the latest report from the United States Drought Monitor, more than half of Iowa is considered “abnormally dry” and nearly 40% of the state is in moderate to severe drought – with the worst conditions in the west central portion of Iowa.

Because of this situation, specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to offer a series of webinars on Thursdays beginning July 30 and lasting through August.

Topics to be covered during the webinar series will include a general weather update, drought monitor updates, pasture and hay shortages, preparing for silage and nitrates, yield estimates, and end-of-year considerations related to grain quality and storage.

The webinars are free to anyone impacted by drought conditions in Iowa, however those wishing to attend must register to participate.

Dates for the webinar are as follows:

July 30

August 6

August 13

August 20

Each session runs from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more.