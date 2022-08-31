LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland farmers have turned to a field argonomist for more than 40 years, but now he’s retiring.

Wednesday night, Joel DeJong celebrated his retirement for being a Field Argonomist for Iowa State University Extension. Many people came to honor his achievements with a Thank You party at the Le Mars Convention Center.

He spoke with KCAU 9 about his time helping farmers out with their fields.

“You know, it’s been great to work with people, it’s wonderful to be able to work with people and to be able to supply something for them that they can use to improve their lives. That’s kind of our goal in [ISU] Extension, trying to use research base information to help people live better lives and hopefully i’ve had a little bit of a role in that and helping the people of iowa do that,” said DeJong.

Dejong also said that he’s happy to announce that his position will be filled by Leah Ten Napel starting September 12.