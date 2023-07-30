SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A single-vehicle crash in Sioux County sent two people to the hospital on Sunday.

According to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, two people were traveling west on 300th Street near Filmore Avenue. The driver was allegedly unable to make a curve in the road and left the roadway.

When the vehicle entered the ditch, it hit a cement culvert causing the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. The force of hitting the culvert resulted in the car becoming airborne.

The report states that after the vehicle landed, the passenger became trapped underneath the vehicle.

Both parties were taken to a nearby hospital where the passenger would be pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Halee Bliek, 35, of Rock Valley.

The release alleges that Bliek was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No additional details have been released.