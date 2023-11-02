ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — Three juvenile females were injured in a rollover in Lyon County Wednesday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

An ISP crash report states the crash happened around 3:39 p.m. on 160th Street west of the intersection with Goldfinch Avenue, about two miles west of Rock Rapids.

The report states that a juvenile girl was driving a Chevy Impala west on 160th Street and lost control of the car when the road transitioned from pavement to gravel. The Impala entered the south ditch, rolling multiple times before coming to a rest on the roof. The car then caught fire.

The driver and two other juvenile girls were injured in the crash, the report states. Two were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.