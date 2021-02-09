Isolation takes toll on Siouxlanders suffering with Alzheimer’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. For people who have it, social interaction is vital to help fight it.

One in 10 people, age 65 and older, has Alzheimer’s Dementia. It’s a disease with daily challenges, but one Siouxlander said isolation has made his wife’s disease ‘unequivocally worse.’

“This is my soulmate and it’s, it’s really taken a significant toll. We talk, we communicate, we cuddle, we love one another with all our hearts, and it’s just now, she’s disappearing, and I can’t do anything about it,” said Dr. David Chobar, whose wife has Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Chobar said he used to pack his schedule with activities to keep himself and his wife busy.

“Janet’s really sweet. She asks me, what’s on our agenda today? Well, I’ll check my phone, nothing. We’re not going to church. People hug people greet one another. Going to dinner, all of the aspects of being out in the community are gone and that has a dulling or deadening effect on your whole nature,” Dr. Chobar said.

Acacia Deadrick is with the Sioux City Alzheimer’s Association. She said it’s important for caregivers and loved ones to not overwhelm themselves.

“Even just picking one thing. If you decide that today you are going to take a thirty minute walk with your loved one, that is going to be helpful for them. If one day you decide that you’re going to go get a cup of coffee to get that social interaction, that will be helpful too,” said Deadrick.

Deadrick said if you can, it’s best to visit a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s in person, even if it’s at a distance.

Dr. Chobar agrees.

“The human spirit you just go downhill when you don’t have any companionship,” said Dr. Chobar.

If you can’t visit in person, virtual calls are next best thing.

“Try and make it a little more exciting by doing something you like to do together. Maybe you’re both watching a movie that you enjoy while you’re on your zoom call or you’re cooking a meal together,” said Deadrick.

Stimulating the mind, Deadrick said is what it’s all about.