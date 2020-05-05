Islamic Center of Siouxland says Seaboard Triumph Foods employee dies from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Seaboard Triumph Foods employee died on Friday from COVID-19.
Ahmad Mohammad, President of the Islamic Center of Siouxland, released a statement to KCAU 9 News about the employee’s death.
He said in a statement that Husain Jair, 56, from Eritrea, worked at Seaboard Triumph Foods plant in Sioux City.
He was sick for about a week. He stayed home for 4-5 days and then he spent [the] last two days of his life in Mercy One hospital in Sioux City. His funeral was held [Monday] afternoon in Dakota City Cemetery at 3:45 PM.From Ahmad Mohammad, President of the Islamic Center of Siouxland