Islamic Center of Siouxland says Seaboard Triumph Foods employee dies from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Seaboard Triumph Foods employee died on Friday from COVID-19.

Ahmad Mohammad, President of the Islamic Center of Siouxland, released a statement to KCAU 9 News about the employee’s death.

He said in a statement that Husain Jair, 56, from Eritrea, worked at Seaboard Triumph Foods plant in Sioux City.