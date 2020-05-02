Islamic Center of Siouxland says Dakota County’s 2nd COVID-19 death was a Tyson Foods plant employee

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota County reported its second virus-related death on Saturday and the President of the Islamic Center of Siouxland said it was a female employee who worked at Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City.

Ahmad Mohaammad, President of the Islamic Center of Siouxland, has released a statement to KCAU 9 News on Saturday evening.

I am sad to inform you that an Oromo female Muslim employee of Tyson Foods Plant in Dakota County, NE died of COVID-19 [Friday] night in South Sioux City. Her funeral [was] underway [Saturday] afternoon in Dakota City Cemetery. This is the first death of a Muslim employee of Tyson Foods Plant in Dakota City, NE.

Most of these COVID-19 infected patients are staying home and not going to hospitals, unless they are almost unable to breathe, and by the time they go to the hospital they are near death or almost dead at the spot. This is what actually happened to this dead woman last night.

The COVID-19 positive Somali and Oromo employees of Tyson Foods who are staying home should go to the local hospital emergency rooms as soon as they experience difficulty in breathing, so that they can be admitted and can be taken care of this disease.

These are sad and dangerous days for all residents of South Sioux City and Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff in our area and we should all take necessary precautions and follow strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines to prevent the rapid human to human transmission of this deadly virus in our communities.

May God the Almighty bless and protect us all from this intensifying pandemic in our area.

From Ahmad Mohaammad, President of the Islamic Center of Siouxland