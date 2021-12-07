Is your vehicle prepared for the cold months ahead?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland experienced a sudden drop in temperatures, indicating it might be time to check vehicles to ensure they’re ready for the winter.

Fremont Tire Manager Mike Oien said testing the lights for turn signals, emergency flashers, brake lights, and headlights can help prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Some manufacturers recommend that tires be replaced every six years, regardless of how much they are used. It’s also recommended to make sure tires are not too low on pressure.

“Typically you can do the penny test,” said Oien, “You put the penny at the tread of the tire. If it touches the head, it’s time for new tires, but I would suggest bringing it in, having a professional look at it.”

Checking fluids can be another vital step in ensuring vehicles are ready for the cold months, so flushing and refilling the car’s coolant system would be another step in the right direction.

Oien said it’s easy to go through a lot of wiper fluid during a snowy or icy winter, so it’s a good idea to keep extra stored in the car.

“Make sure that you are keeping your car serviced,” said Oien, “Antifreeze, typically if you have a place like us do an oil change, we’ll check the freeze point on the antifreeze and make sure that won’t freeze and ruin your engine. Most of the time on a battery if it’s more than 5 years old it’s time to replace it.”

The final step to ensure Siouxlanders vehicles are ready for winter is to put together a winter kit. Having essential items such as blankets, a phone charger, and a first aid kit can be useful in the instance of being stuck for an extended period of time.