SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — COVID-19 vaccinations for children as young as 6 months have been available for a month now. Here’s a look at where you can find the vaccine for your children, as well as the demand for it here in Siouxland.

If you’re a parent interested in getting your child vaccinated, you may be having a difficult time.

In Siouxland, there are only a few places that are giving vaccinations to children under 5. Most pharmacies aren’t distributing the vaccine to children that young so parents are being advised to talk to their child’s doctor about whether or not their office has any vaccines available.

Another thing to consider is that even if your pediatrician’s office is offering the vaccine, they may be mostly if not completely booked up.

A pharmacist from Drilling Pharmacy said that she’s been asked if they have the shots for young kids.

“Since it came out, we’ve only had two people come in the store asking if we’re providing those vaccines since they’ve become available on the market. So, we typically refer them to whoever their primary care is or let them know they can go to Siouxland District Health to get that vaccine,” said Liz Webb.

The Siouxland District Health Department regularly holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children under five but the deputy director said that the demand for the shot is low in the area.

“We’re seeing some demand, it’s low. You know, I’d say the majority of the kids who are going to be vaccinated have been vaccinated. So again, I’d say it’s fairly low demand right now, most people by now have made a decision whether they’re going to participate in that vaccine or not,” said Tyler Brock.

Currently, Siouxland District Health does the under five COVID shots on Monday afternoons and Thursdays either in the morning or afternoon depending on the day.