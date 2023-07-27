SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The heat isn’t just affecting people, but our four-legged friends as well.

With temperatures in the upper 90’s, surfaces can burn dogs’ paws. Additionally, dogs regulate their body temperature by panting, which can be difficult at these temperatures.

According to Cindy Rarrat with the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, some dogs are more vulnerable to heat than others.

“Typically, dogs that are young, old, overweight, darker dogs, and thick coated dogs and short nose dogs absorb the heat more than an average dog,” said Rarrat, “So, just be wary of the type of breed that you have, what’s going to be comfortable for them.”

Rarrat adds that the best thing to do to keep your dog safe during this heat wave is to keep them inside, only letting them out for brief time periods, and do not leave a dog unattended in a car.