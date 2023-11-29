SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Food is, of course, a holiday season tradition. But if there are Thanksgiving leftovers still in the fridge, it may be time to get rid of them.

Most consumers don’t know that food can become unsafe in the refrigerator after only four days. In fact, according to FoodSafety.gov, 31 Percent of participants in recent research indicated they would eat leftovers kept longer than four days in the refrigerator.

After four days, spoilage bacteria can cause food to develop a bad smell or taste. But Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health reminds folks that looks can be deceiving.

“I probably wouldn’t trust just how it looks okay,” Brock said, “because bacteria can grow, it can get up there pretty high before it changes the food’s color and things like that. So I probably would trust the time more than what it looks like.”

FoodSafety.gov says that reheated leftovers should reach 165 F as measured with a food thermometer. Microwaves have cold spots, so check the temperature of the food in several places and allow a resting time before checking the internal temperature of the food with a food thermometer.