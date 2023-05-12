SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 10 teachers from Irving Dual Language Elementary School donated funds to help students pay for graduation attire.

The ‘Adopt-A-Grad’ program raises funds to cover graduation costs like caps, gowns, and tassels. The 10 Irving Elementary teachers donated $300 to help 75 soon-to-be former students in the Sioux City Public School System. Irving Elementary School’s CNA Heather Porterfile got many of the teachers to donate and has donated herself in the past. She said it’s important to help the students.

“Oh it’s a tons of emotions, absolutely. It’s great to see them go from little kids to adults, so that’s huge for me that I may be helping one of those kids that I had and watched go through middle school and part of high school,” Porterfile said.

It costs students $50 for graduation and there is still time to donate. Those who want to donate can click here.