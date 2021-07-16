IRS child tax credit payments began Thursday: Here’s what Siouxlanders should know

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The IRS child tax credit payments began rolling out payments to American families Thursday.

Nearly 35 million families will begin receiving child tax credits of up to $300 per child. One Sioux City mother of 2 children says the child tax credits are a much-needed boost.

“It’s really helpful because our family on average spends ten to twelve thousand dollars a year on childcare for two boys. So it’s going to be really beneficial to have a little extra help with that,” said Amanda Gibson, a parent in Sioux City.

Amanda Gibson says the tax credits will go a long way towards opportunities for her kids.

“I’m a full-time student and my husband works full time, so we need to have childcare for our boys after school programs, preschool for our youngest. And it’s going to pay for that and it’s also going to allow us to put them in some extracurricular activities. Sports, music, art, things that we may not be able to afford for them before,” said Gibson.

Susan McGuire, with the Center For Siouxland says there are some requirements in order to qualify for the aid.

“A single or head of household has to make under $75,000 and then married filing joint would make under $150,000. For the children, the amount of tax credit also varies. So children under the age of 6, they could get up to $300 per child. And then between the ages of 6 and 17, they would get up to $250 per child,” said Susan McGuire.

And payments can be received through direct deposit, paper checks, or through a prepaid debit card.

“I honestly believe that it’s a wonderful program. I hope we can keep it going because, you know, middle class parents we’ve been, we’ve been taking it pretty rough for a long time now. We really need some help, so any little bit of help is always good,” said Gibson.

The remaining 5 payments begin August 15. The program runs until the end of the year, and if you didn’t receive your payment for July 15, click here for more information at the IRS child tax credit portal.