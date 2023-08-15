SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland poker run this weekend won’t just be for the afternoon as there will be food and an auction and raffle in the evening.

The Iron Pigs Charity Poker Run will take place this Saturday, August 19. Proceeds from the event will go towards paying the medical bills for one of the member’s 7-month-old child, Liam, son of Matt and Stacy Feegan, for a cleft palate.

The 90-mile poker run will start at the Knights of Columbus 1805 W. 29th Street in South Sioux City. Registration will go from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a $20 fee. That will be followed by safety and community information and a bike/rider blessing.

The run will then start at 1 p.m. as participants head to Bunyan’s Bar and Grill in Vermillion, S.d., at 1201 W. Main Street. The run will go to Bud’s Bar at 218 Main Street in Jefferson, S.D.

Back at the Knights of Columbus South Sioux City, poker run participants will draw cards to complete their hands between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. where organizers will then record the top three hands.

Participants can then eat supper at 5:30 p.m. Once everyone is fed, an auction will start around 6 p.m. Throughout the evening, raffle winners will be announced.

Some of the top prizes throughout the night include a gun safe, a portable hot tub, a drone, and many others.

With temperatures expected to hit the upper 90s, organizers want to remind participants to take precautions be dressing accordingly, and to stay hydrated. Additionally, it is recommended to wear a helmet.

Chris Chernock with the Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club was in the KCAU 9 News Studio Monday to talk more about the event.