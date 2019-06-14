Local News

IRGC approves Hard Rock sportsbook remodeling plans

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:51 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:04 PM CDT

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa casinos, including the Hard Rock in Sioux City, are a step closer to taking bets on sporting events. 

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved construction plans for three state-licensed sports books Thursday.

According to information released at the IRGC meeting in Northwood, Iowa, Hard Rock will spend almost $900,000 to convert a portion of its wine bar and high limit area into a sports betting area. Once they start on the remodeling, the project is expected to be complete in eight weeks. 

The area will feature four betting windows and several tv monitors.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected