IRGC approves Hard Rock sportsbook remodeling plans
NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa casinos, including the Hard Rock in Sioux City, are a step closer to taking bets on sporting events.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved construction plans for three state-licensed sports books Thursday.
According to information released at the IRGC meeting in Northwood, Iowa, Hard Rock will spend almost $900,000 to convert a portion of its wine bar and high limit area into a sports betting area. Once they start on the remodeling, the project is expected to be complete in eight weeks.
The area will feature four betting windows and several tv monitors.
More Stories
-
Police say the accident does not appear to be connected to an outdoor…
-
The Elk Point garbage company that suddenly shut it doors, leaving…
-
While summer is well underway for most Siouxland kids, some are using…