IRGC approves Hard Rock sportsbook remodeling plans

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa casinos, including the Hard Rock in Sioux City, are a step closer to taking bets on sporting events.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved construction plans for three state-licensed sports books Thursday.

According to information released at the IRGC meeting in Northwood, Iowa, Hard Rock will spend almost $900,000 to convert a portion of its wine bar and high limit area into a sports betting area. Once they start on the remodeling, the project is expected to be complete in eight weeks.

The area will feature four betting windows and several tv monitors.

