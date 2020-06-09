Ireton man hospitalized after ATV crash

IRETON, Iowa (KCAU) – An Ireton man was injured over the weekend after being ejected from an ATV when it rolled.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, officers investigated an ATV crash on private proptery on 500th Street four miles southwest of Ireton Saturday around 4:20 p.m.

Officials said that Randall Lehman, 68, of Ireton, was driving a side-byb- side ATV when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled, getting ejected in the process.

Lehman was take to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars before being taken to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City for further medical treatment.

The Ireton Ambulance and Ireton Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.