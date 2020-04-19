Ireton man donates over 700 pulled pork sandwiches to his community

IRETON, Iowa (KCAU) – After listening to Governor Kim Reynolds discuss food insecurities in Iowa, a Siouxland man decided to lend a helping hand to his community.

“This is what Ireton does and the whole Siouxland region when people are in need, when people need support, people step up,” said Chris Mueller, Mayor of Ireton.

Chris Reifenberger is helping to fight hunger in his community as well as giving people an opportunity to get some fresh air.

“This wouldn’t be possible without Hulshof Farms, The Super Stop in town they donated a lot, the entire community donated a lot, and Tyson Foods stepped up and donated meat and none of this would be possible without them helping out,” said Reifenberger, the lead organizer.

He served over 700 pulled pork sandwiches with the help of community donations.

“They may not have the same opportunities as far as work still during the COVID-19. So we’re just kind of doing our part and trying to help whether you’re in need or want to get out of the house a little bit,” said Reifenberger.

“Oh this is a nice deal. I think to keep your social distancing and people can get out and enjoy the day and it’s something different to do besides sit in the house and look at each other all the time,” said Tim Renken, an Ireton resident.

Reifenberger and the other volunteers are followed CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re wearing masks and gloves and using walkie talkies, calling in the orders for out front and then we have people handing them off at the door and putting it in the vehicles,” said Reifenberger.

“There are very good-hearted people in this community and Siouxland too that are willing to step up help each other and support each other during this tough, troubling time,” said Mayor Mueller.