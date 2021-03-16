Ireton man arrested on assault charge after family dispute

IRETON, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities said an Ireton man was arrested after he assaulted a family member during a dispute.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Maxwell, 21, on March 15.

The arrest came from a report of a violation of a no-contact order that occurred at a residence on 440th Street, north of Ireton.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that Maxwell had been arrested earlier that same date for assaulting a family member during a dispute. Following his release from jail on the assault charge, a no-contact order was issued prohibiting Maxwell from returning to the victim’s residence. After receiving information that Maxwell was at the prohibited residence, deputies located him there.

Maxwell was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with domestic assault and violating the terms of a no-contact order.