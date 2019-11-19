IowaWORKS and WITCC host Career Fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – IowaWORKS and Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) are hosting a Career Fair on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place on the WITCC campus at Entrance 1 and Entrance 12.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore employment opportunities with over 100 different employers from several different industries in business, education, health, manufacturing, and welding.

Many of the employers that are attending the Career Fair have job openings that are considered “in need” by the State of Iowa.

The employers will be ready to interview qualified students, alumni, and other applicants and to provide information about their field.

The Career Fair will also coincide with the Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship, which provides free tuition for programs aligned with high-demand jobs.

“The stars truly have aligned for Siouxlanders in search of a new career,” says Carol Muhs, Career Specialist at WITCC. “Businesses are actively seeking potential employees to fill growing jobs, and any training needed for those growing jobs is covered by this amazing scholarship. So not only can Siouxlanders go to college without having to pay for tuition, they can get hired immediately upon graduation with one of our incredible local businesses.”

The Last-Dollar Scholarship was announced in the Fall of 2019 by Governor Kim Reynolds.

An Iowa resident who needs training or certification for those jobs can receive free tuition at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Over thirty programs at WITCC qualify for free tuition for certificates, diplomas, and Associate of Applied Science degrees for high-demand areas.

Those high-demand areas include Agriculture, Construction and Trades, Computers and Information Technology, Culinary, Cyber Security, Engineering, Healthcare, Health Administration, Law Enforcement, and Robotics.

