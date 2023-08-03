SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Back to school is just a few weeks away and retailers are working through that shopping rush.

Starting Friday, Iowa will have its tax-free weekend. This means any clothing or shoe item priced under $100 will be tax-free. This is intended to help Iowa families get more bang for their buck while shopping for back-to-school. KCAU 9 spoke with one local retailer and parent about it.

“Clothes are so expensive, kids just in general are expensive. Back to school is expensive because they have to buy school supplies on top of clothes and all that stuff so yeah, it gets expensive,” said Shariah Peterson of Plato’s Closet

Tax-free weekend runs August 4 through August 5.