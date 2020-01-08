Iowa’s Ride route set to pass through three Siouxland cities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The route for Ragbrai’s new competing ride, Iowa’s Ride, has been out for a few months now.

Iowa’s Ride route will run through a few Siouxland cities.

Emmetsburg, Sheldon, and Rock Rapids will all be overnight stops on the cross-state trek.

Inaugural Iowa’s Ride is scheduled for the week before Ragbrai and will go in the opposite direction, traveling east to west.

Registration for Iowa’s Ride is open to the public.

You can register for Iowa’s Ride by going to Iowa’s Ride website.