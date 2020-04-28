Inaugural Iowa’s Ride event canceled over COVID-19 safety concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The organizers of Iowa’s Ride have announced that the event has been canceled.

Officials said that the event that was scheduled July 12 through July 18 has been canceled for the safety of everyone involved regarding COVID-19.

As part of the cancelations, they have extended the deadline to request a refund to May 15. To request a refund, people are asked to email fun@iowasride.com. Organizers ask that people be patient for refunds to be processed due to the volume of requests.

Organizers said that they have already put in six months of work to prepare for the event and that they waited as long as possible before making the announcement of the cancelation, especially since some requirements need to be paid for 60 prior to the event.

Read the Iowa’s Ride full statement here.