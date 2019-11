DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – On Wednesday, Iowa’s Ride announced its route for the 2020 ride.

According to the press release, the route stretches about 416 miles starting in Dubuque on Sunday, July 12, and ending in Rock Rapids on Saturday, July 18. The overnight stops include communities with populations under 5,000.

The ride will climb 10,549 feet for the week.

The smaller cities include Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg and Sheldon.