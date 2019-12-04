Iowa’s Ride already building community support in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – Since 1973, when the Des Moines Register started hosting a bike ride across the state, thousands of cyclists from around the world have been coming to Iowa each summer.

This year, riders can double the fun with a 2nd cross-state event Communities like Sheldon are already making plans for the “Iowa’s Ride” on July 17th. The community will quadruple in size when cyclists stay overnight.

Sheldon is the second to last stop for the first Iowa’s Ride in 2020. Community members say when they found out last week they were thrilled.

“At this point, it’s just the initial excitement because this being the inaugural year of Iowa’s Ride. They made the announcement so we learned about it the minute you did and that’s where we are right now. So we are just in the very very beginning stages waiting to get our initial communication with Iowa’s Ride,” said Heidi Brown Co-chair of Sheldon’s Iowa’s Ride committee.

Sheldon has been an overnight stop for RAGBRAI three different times. Riders say the experience was amazing in the past.

“In the past, we have always been a Sunday ride but it looks like we will be a Friday ride this time and so business will be open and certainly it has an impact on just about everything,” said one organizer.

“You watch the first cyclist come down the hill and then it turns into phushhhh and then they are just everywhere but it’s a blast it’s the world best people watching,” added Brown.

The last time Sheldon hosted a ride was in 2014 since that time the town has continued to develop.

“We’re probably better off now than we ever have been since we have added a lot more ground around the new pavilion and that can be used for camping so it will be interesting to see how it all pans out.”