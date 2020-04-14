Iowa’s Public Health Medical Director explains what flattening the curve means

JOHNSON, Iowa (KCAU) – Cases of COVID-19 continues to increase every day but we’ve heard time and time again that health officials are working to flatten the curve.

But what exactly does that mean?

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, Iowa’s State Public Health Medical Director and Epidemiologist, explains what flattening the curve means in a news conference on Tuesday.

“So again when we think about wanting to flatten the curve. It has to do with the idea of too many people wanting to get on the train on the same time. If we try to put too many people into the same train car, we overwhelm that system. But if we can stagger the use of that train car and avoid rush hours, then we can manage that in a better way and optimize care for those who need it,” said Dr. Pedati.

In Iowa, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continue to go up each day.

Once the state reaches its peak, experts predict cases will level off and become more manageable for the health care professionals.

Iowa is expected to reach its peak by the end of April.