Iowas medical cannabis program continues to grow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Earlier August, the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board voted to change the definition of intractable pain to severe or chronic pain.

The change in definition will qualify more patients to participate in the medical cannabis program here in Siouxland. Right now, the program currently serves thirteen qualifying conditions including Parkinson’s Disease, AIDS, and seizures.

“Really kind of hoping to bring Iowa’s program to the forefront of this nations medical cannabis programs,” said Stephen, the Wilson MedPharm dispensary manager.

The goal of the change is to open the door for more patients to get certified to participate in Iowa’s medical cannabis program.

“Something that is untreatable that we are then trying to treat has confused a lot of people and I think has served as a roadblock for a lot of people wanting to talk to their doctors about wanting to get their cards,” said Wilson.

From headaches to back, neck and nerve pain, this kind of chronic pain can affect as many as eight out of every ten adults in the U.S.

“It is pain that exists longer than three months which also typically has been tried to be treated using conventional measures,” said Jeremy Poulsen, D.O. at Siouxland Pain Clinic.

“I think that if someone is in pain and that is a way we can assist them and help them out and maybe relieve some of the pain, I don’t see anything being wrong with that,” said Alyssa Carley, a local Sioux City resident.

But widening the group of people who can legally access medical cannabis has some Siouxlanders expressing concerns.

“I don’t think it should be opened up as much. I think medical marijuana should be used for more of life-threating injuries than just a back pain, I think,” said Will Johnson, another local Sioux City resident.

The transition is expected to take effect early next year after the Board of Medicine and State Board of Health agree upon the terms.

“Iowa’s program has been taking baby steps in the last two years or so, and so we are very excited that this is another step forward. [We’re] really hoping to bring Iowa’s program to the forefront of this national medical program,” said Wilson.

MedPharm hopes to add post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of those able to receive a med card, saying there are other opportunities to include mental health disorders in Iowa’s medical cannabis program.