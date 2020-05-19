Iowa’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program application period extended until June 30

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Human Rights has extended the application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) until June 30.

Some families may have trouble paying their utility bills after losing jobs or ahving hours reduced due to COVID-19. LIHEAP is meant to provide assistance in paying those bills.

The average award amount to households that qualify for the program has been around $400. Eligibility is based on household size and income.

Those who have not already applied or who are facing disconnection are encouraged to do so at this time.

Funding for the LIHEAP has been provided under the recent Cares Act passed by Congress.

Families can apply for the Energy Assistance program at their local community action agency.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland (CAAS) said they have been providing this program for many years.

CAAS mentions that with many families that are struggling financially during this time, they hope that they will take advantage of the LIHEAP program.

Anyone with questions should call the CAAS office at 712-274-1610.

To find your local community action agency, visit the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ website or dialing 2-1-1.

To view this information in languages other than English, please visit the Iowa Department of Human Rights Language Access page.