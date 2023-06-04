SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual Youth Fishing Derby took place at Bacon Creek Park on Saturday, where children ages 4 to 12 took a crack at fishing during Iowa’s free weekend of fishing.

Around 150 families signed up with a $5 registration fee that included a fishing rod and a tackle box.

One family that participated in 2023’s fishing derby told KCAU 9 that they had so much fun, they want to turn it into a family tradition.

“It’s a good day for bonding with family,” said Jessica Dekker, “We have family from out of town that came so it’s a good thing to do with my nephews that I don’t get to see very often ’cause they’re from Florida. So it’s just a great experience for everyone, great experience for family together to just have fun together.”

During the event, children got a shoreline lunch and a chance to win a bike.