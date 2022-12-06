SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday, Democrats voted to remove Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 presidential race and give it to South Carolina. For roughly 50 years, Iowa’s status as the first-in-the-nation brought in presidential candidates from both political parties to Siouxland.

“What we’re gonna see in future is a situation where the Democrats in Iowa have said we’re gonna continue to hold our first in the nation caucus. The question is, will the candidates still come? And it’s too early to say what the economic impact will be on that side of aisle, but it’s not good for the state of Iowa,” said Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

During the 2020 election, $44 million was spent on presidential advertisements in Iowa. McGowan said he expects to see a drop in Iowa’s Democratic ads during the 2024 Election.

“We’re gonna see less television advertising, including this station, we’re gonna see less radio advertising, less impact on social media, you will also see fewer restaurants and other types of things. They all will be impacted adversely by this decision,” said McGowan.

As a result of Iowa’s first in the nation status, many politicians would come from across the United States to campaign in the Tri-state area. However, with that title lost, some Siouxland businesses could see fewer people than previous years.

“Losing that presence downtown, the offices and the meeting at a brewery as a community place to meet. Talk about politics and strategies, you’re basically losing a bonus in sales,” said Dave Winslow, owner of Jackson Street Brewery.

Winslow said while he loves that the Presidential Elections bring more people to his bar that loss of patronage wouldn’t harm his business.

“To lose a little boost in sales would be disappointing, because it’s something that you kinda look to happen, you know it’s never a guarantee. It wouldn’t be a huge impact,” said Winslow.

However, not all the money is leaving Iowa. The state can still expect a wave of Republican candidates in 2024 as the GOP will still hold their first primary in Iowa.