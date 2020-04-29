Iowa’s final spring turkey season to begin Thursday

Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s fourth and final spring turkey season is set to begin Thursday and will coincide with morel mushroom season.

Turkey season will open April 29 and end May 17.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Iowa hunters have reported harvesting nearly 8,600 turkeys so far this spring.

The 2020 season has already been one of the more successful seasons to date, with the fourth and longest season still to come.

Turkey virus samples

Hunters who bag a turkey this spring are encouraged to keep one of the lower legs to be tested for the presence of Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV).

Jim Coffey, forest wildlife research biologist for the Iowa DNR said their goal is to collect 500 samples from across the state, with each county represented.

“All samples are appreciated and will only give us better information on the presence and distribution of this disease,” Coffey said.

Hunters have already requested around 200 postage paid virus sample packets.

To provide a sample, after hunters’ tag and report their bird, they can cut the leg off at the joint where the feathers end and the leg becomes scaly, wrap the leg in a paper towel, put it in a zip-top bag and place it in the freezer.

The Wild Turkey Sample Submission Form can be complete on the DNR’s website. After filling out the form, hunters will receive a postage-paid envelope, instruction sheet with a short questionnaire, and an additional zip-top bag.

Hunters are encouraged to send one whole lower leg, however, if they would like to keep the spur it can be removed and the scaled portion above the spur can be submitted.

Morel Mushroom season

Iowa’s fourth spring turkey season coincides with morel mushroom season, putting two popular springtime activities in the timber at the same time.

Mushroom hunters should avoid wearing colors associated with male turkeys – red, white and blue – and are encouraged to wear some blaze orange clothing.

If mushroom hunters encounter a turkey hunter, they should quietly back away to minimize impacting the hunt.

