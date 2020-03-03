Iowans returning from countries affected by coronavirus urged to self-isolate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) issued a travel notice on Tuesday requesting Iowans that are returning from a country where COVID-19 is spreading to voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days following their return.

The countries that are in this travel notice currently include:

China

Hong Kong

Iran

Italy

Japan

South Korea

People returning from those affected areas are asked to stay home and monitor their symptoms for 14 days, or two weeks.

If they become ill and need to seek medical care, they are advised to call ahead to their doctor’s office and inform them of their recent travel.

“We recognize staying at home for 14 days is an inconvenience, but it is an important way to limit the spread of a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19. The department urges employers to work with staff to consider flexible leave policies and teleworking options,” said Dr. Caitlyn Pedati, IDPH Medical Director.

Currently, in Iowa, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, however, experts predict that there will eventually be community spread.

The proactive actions announced on Tuesday by the IDPH can help delay and/or control the potential spread.

Here are some things that all Iowans can do to help prevent the spread of all viruses, including influenza and COVID-19:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Contain germs by staying home when ill

Iowans should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way as they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine.

Some preparations tips include making a plan and discussing it with your family.

Symptoms of the coronavirus in people who have been exposed can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

They can appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Some of the reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state is now doing its own COVID-19 testing at a state laboratory in Iowa City.