Iowans enjoy drinks and politics at “Beers with Beto”

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU 9)–After participating in a forum with three other Presidential candidates, Texas Representative Beto O’Rouke stopped by a local bar for a solo event with Siouxlanders. He even enjoyed a local beer.

O’Rouke met up with voters for an event dubbed “Beers with Beto”. Dozens of siouxlanders attended, including Sioux City’s JD Scholten, who introduced the candidate. O’Rouke used the event as an opportunity to continue the conversation on important issues from the forum.

Beto O’Rouke will continue to campaign in Sioux City Saturday with a meet and greet at La Juanita’s Mexican restaurant at 8:45 in the morning.