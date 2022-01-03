SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The YMCA of Spencer, Iowa has agreed to settle a dispute regarding an allegation that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The allegation accused them of failing to modify its policies, practices, and procedures, resulting in the exclusion of a child diagnosed with autism from its programs.

The YMCA of Spencer, Iowa cooperated with the United States Attorney’s Office during its investigation.

“Ensuring that children with disabilities, and their families, have equal access to public accommodations goes to the heart of the ADA’s promises and protections,” said United States Attorney Sean R. Berry. “I commend the YMCA of Spencer, Iowa, for working with us.”

As a part of their agreement, the YMCA of Spencer, Iowa, has agreed to adopt a non-discrimination policy and to institute policies and procedures to evaluate members’ requests for modifications to ensure ADA compliance.

In addition, the settlement agreement prohibits staff from performing restraints on minors on YMCA premises.

The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities by public accommodations, including childcare providers and places of recreation. Among other things, public accommodations must allow people with disabilities the full and equal enjoyment of their goods, services, and facilities. They must make reasonable modifications of their policies, practices, and procedures if necessary to avoid discrimination.