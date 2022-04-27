SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman who possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced on April 25 to five years in federal prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Kelly Beightol, 58, of Webster City, Iowa, pleaded guilty on December 2, 2021, to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Beightol was previously convicted of delivery of methamphetamine in 1992, possession with the intent to deliver and delivery of methamphetamine in 2015, all in the Iowa District Courts.

The release stated that at the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence proved that on September 6, 2021, during a traffic stop in Hardin County, Iowa, Beightol was found in possession of roughly 53 grams of pure methamphetamine and ½ pound of marijuana.

Law enforcement also seized evidence of drug distribution, including drug packaging, a digital scale, and nearly $1,700 in cash. Beightol said she intended to distribute some or all of the methamphetamine to another person or persons.

Beightol was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and must serve a four-year term of supervised release following the imprisonment. Beightol remains in custody of the United States Marshal until she can be transported to a federal prison.