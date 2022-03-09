LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) — A Lake City woman has been charged with multiple counts of theft for multiple burglaries in Sac County.

According to the release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, Lake View and Sac City Police Departments helped the Sac County Sheriff’s Office serve a search warrant at 108 North Lake Street.

The release indicated that the warrant served was in relation to a string of burglaries that had been reported over the last several months.

Law enforcement found items that had been reported stolen in at least three separate incidents in Sac County, along with assorted drug paraphernalia.

Kennedie Charlene Ford, 26, of Lake City, was taken into custody and charged with ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, and fifth-degree theft.

Ford is being held in the Sac County Jail on a $55,300 bond, and the release indicated that additional criminal charges are expected to be filed as the investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff McClure reported that stolen property is still being identified and more items are being recovered.

The release indicated that anyone with additional information about the case, or anyone who is missing items and have not reported it, are encouraged to contact the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127.