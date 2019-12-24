Iowa woman admits to injury collision in Clay County

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman admitted to authorities that she fled the scene of a collision in which a man was injured.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a hit and run at the 3000 mile of Highway 18 on Dec. 15 at 4:35 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said that Wesley Lloyd, 30, of Spencer, was driving an SUV with a trailer east on Highway 18 when a car collided with the trailer and then the SUV. The car then fled the scene. Lloyd described the other vehicle as a dark-colored passenger car driven by a woman.

Lloyd was taken to the Spencer Hospital for his injuries. His SUV was considered a total loss.

The sheriff’s office was then contacted on Dec 19 by Jennica Mielke, 20, of Laurens, Iowa, regarding the collision. Mielke said that she was the other driver involved in the crash. She reportedly said she did not see Lloyd’s vehicle as she was driving east on Highway 18 and collided with the SUV. She told the sheriff’s office that she was seen at the Spirit Lake Hospital for injuries.

Mielke was cited for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to stop in assured clear distance, and failure to maintain or use a safety belt. She was released with a court date.