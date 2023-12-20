SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Since 2014, nearly 27,000 acres of cover crops in Sioux, Plymouth, Cherokee, and O’Brien counties have been seeded as part of a local project ensuring soil conditions are protected and maintained.

“This is our effort, really across the state of Iowa, to implement Iowa’s nutrient reduction strategy,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “This builds on decades of work to prevent soil erosion and really focus on soil health, but now thinking more about our water quality and how we are treating that water as it leaves our landscape and enters our lakes, rivers, and streams.”

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in 2022 parts of 751 streams, rivers, and lakes were contaminated by pollutants.

“Probably some of it is poor farming, or people farm up and down the hills, or don’t have water ways, and just use of chemicals and fertilizers,” Plymouth County farmer Bob Puetz said.

As a result of these contaminants, Puetz said the surrounding creeks are in bad shape.

“Deep Creek and Willow Creek are maybe a little bit bad,” he said. “The Floyd River, which they flow into, is pretty bad, I think. It’s one of the heavier tributaries that carries a lot of water and covers a lot of area. It’s pulling from four or five different counties and everything else.”

Thanks to the Deep Creek Water Quality Initiative’s methods, Plymouth County is seeing improvements in its waterways.

“We have been sampling stream sites and stuff like that, and I would say overall we are seeing a reduction,” Plymouth County District Conservationist Ben Brady said. “We do a couple edge of field practices where you’re essentially taking like the tile water, you’re putting it through a pit of wood chips essentially, which is going to tie up any excess nitrogen that is in that water. And through those two structures that we’ve installed in Plymouth County, we’ve been seeing close to 95% reduction from whenever it’s going in that structure to out of the structure.”

Earlier this month, Naig announced the next step in the Deep Creek Initiative. More than $660,000 will be available to farmers for bioreactors and to add buffers to help filter water in their fields.

“Locally lead efforts like this are critically important to that effort,” Naig said. “We’re bringing new partners to these projects all across the state. At last check, we’re over 300 different partners that are involved in a watershed project like this one.”

Farmers interested in securing their own bioreactors or buffers should reach out to their local water and soil conservation district for more information.