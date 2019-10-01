Parts of Iowa voting reform law ruled unconstitutional

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Portions of an Iowa law on voter identification requirements have been struck down Tuesday as a judge ruled the voting reform act unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed by a Hispanic civil rights group in 2017 alongside an Iowa State University student. They argued the act would make it more difficult for Iowans to vote, particularly for minorities, the elderly, young people and people with disabilities.

Part of the reform that was rejected would have given county auditors the ability to reject ballots if they believe the signature does not appear to match a voter’s signature on record. Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill was relieved the voter signature was not approved.

“We could reject the absentee ballots if we thought that through the signature verification that they weren’t the same ID but that’s not something we’re trained to do, and we were not looking forward to implementing that in the form of that originals bill,” said Pat Gill with the Woodbury County Commissioners of Elections.

Under the current law, Iowans are required to present a valid driver’s license, non-operator’s license, passport, military ID, or veteran’s ID in order to receive a state-issued voter card.

However, Woodbury County voters may just need their identification numbers from a driver’s license on their absentee ballot request form.

“Now, we do have to ask for an absentee for an ID number to be placed on an absentee ballot request form in order for it to be fulfilled, so we’re waiting for information from the Secretary of State Office on how to implement that,” said Gill.

Gill says the reform will not affect voters in the next few weeks as they head to local elections.

If you are hitting the polls on October 8, for the city primary election you will be required to provide a form of government-approved ID to cast your ballot.



