Iowa voter ID law completely goes into effect in 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Beginning January 1, 2019, Iowa voters will be required to show a driver's license, non-driver's ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, tribal ID or Voter ID Card at the polls before they vote.

Voters without the necessary ID will be offered a provisional ballot and can provide ID up until the time of the county canvass of votes (Monday after election day for Primary and General Elections).

In 2018, there was a soft rollout of the voter ID law that was passed in 2017 by the state legislature. In 2019, registered voters will have to show some type of ID before they go into the polling booth.

Any registered voter who does not have a valid driver's license or non-operator's ID issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation will be issued a Voter ID Card for free, automatically, in the mail. This also applies to anyone who registers to vote in the future. Upon receipt of the Voter ID Card, it should be immediately signed. Obtaining the Voter ID Card does not require any further documentation or action by the voter; voters simply need to be registered to vote in the county where they live.

During the 2018 midterm election, Iowa voters who did not have a form of ID on them at the polls signed an oath and were able to cast a non-provisional ballot. In 2019, that changes. Now, Iowa voters will have to vote by provisional ballot if they don't have an ID.