DES MOINES (WHO) — The mysterious respiratory dog illness that has been spreading around the country has made its way to the metro.

Dr. Angie Gearhart, the Medical Director at Waukee-Clive Veterinary Clinic, said that the number of cases she’s seen is rising.

“We’ve seen quite a few dogs in the last 10 days or so with sudden onset of respiratory signs,” Dr. Gearhart said.

The best way to keep a dog safe is to keep it separated from other dogs until the holiday season is over, she said.

“If it’s at all possible avoid contact with other dogs. So no doggy daycare, no grooming, no boarding, no dog parks until this kind of passes. We do expect to see a surge over Christmas because a lot of dogs board over the holiday season so I would try to keep them away from other dogs as much as you can for probably the next 4 to 6 weeks,” Dr. Gearhart said.

Dr. Gearhart recommends that owners take their dogs to the vet for regular checkups and vaccinations. That way any pre-existing conditions can be detected that could make the respiratory illness more severe.

“I don’t think people should panic but it’s definitely cause for people to be cautious and to make sure that they are exposing their pet with the idea that they could get sick,” Dr. Gearhart said.

Local dog businesses are taking more precautions and steps to ensure that they are preventing the spread of the mysterious respiratory illness.

Ally Mohrman, the Manager of Paws & Pints Hotel and Spa, said that Paws & Pints has doubled down and improved its kennel cough procedures.

“We automatically isolate the dog and ask the parents or emergency contact to come pick up immediately. We are switching our our water bowls every hour although they are touching nose to nose in daycare so it’s a little bit different. In the back we are doing separate let outs so all the dogs will go out one by one rather than being in groups, just to prevent anything like that as well as disinfecting all the toys after each use. Stuff like that, not allowing toys in the daycare bays right now,” Mohrman said.