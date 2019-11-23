Iowa unemployment rate a challenge for seasonal hiring

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Black Friday is a week away, and it’s also one of the busiest days of the year for retailers challenged with record low unemployment.

This November marks the fifth year Boutique 20 has been open for the holiday shopping season. The store’s owner, Anne Jager, described how she prepares for the holiday rush every year.

“We start months ahead of time, and we work backwards on the events and specials that we want to plan for Black Friday,” said Jager.

For Jager, planning special sales to draw people into the store is the easiest part, but hiring seasonal workers to assist customers is the real challenge.

“I think it’s definitely tight, ” Jager said. “There’s not nearly as many people applying as they did in years past that are looking for holiday work . There’s not many people looking for work in general so, it does make it a little more challenging,”

In 2018, Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was to 2.4 percent. That rate increased slightly to 2.5 percent in 2019, leaving Iowa as the 4th lowest unemployment rate in the country.

But for shopper Brittany Johnson, there’s another reason why businesses are struggling to hire workers leading up to the busy holiday season

“There are jobs saying ‘Now Hiring’ but everywhere you go, they’re looking for specifics. You always see hiring over here, hiring over there and people ask me well why don’t you have job yet, and it’s because they don’t want me specifically,” said Johnson.

As more small businesses open the demand for hired help will only grow.