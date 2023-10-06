SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Education says the average in-state community college tuition is up by 3.6% in fiscal year 2024.

According to the latest Iowa Community Colleges Tuition and Tees Report, Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon has the highest combined tuition and fees totaling $230 per credit hour or a 3.6% increase between fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024.

Iowa Lakes CC with campuses in Estherville and Emmetsburg reports a 2.7% hike. While Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City had a 2.5% jump.

The average out-of-state tuition and fees in the state went up by 3.3% over the last year with average mandatory fees increasing by just more than $15 a credit hour.